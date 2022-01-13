Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Motco raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

QUAL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.18. 1,297,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.