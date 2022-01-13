Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

