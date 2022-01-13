Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY remained flat at $$171.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,870. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $167.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

