Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,652 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.