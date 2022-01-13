Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,111 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

