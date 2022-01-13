Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $62.63

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.63, but opened at $61.20. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 1,676 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4,850.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 823,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 806,664 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

