Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting generally in-line numbers for the quarter, there is a lot to like in the print. The positives include the company continuing to expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels and its solid raise to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $658.68.

AVGO stock opened at $622.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 585.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

