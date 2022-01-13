Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.80.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $622.28. 4,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,642. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $616.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

