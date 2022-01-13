Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Invests $201,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded down $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $204.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

