HempCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $30.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,335.93 or 0.99880522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00091801 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00032543 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00035727 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.48 or 0.00796271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,773,585 coins and its circulating supply is 264,638,435 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

