Kryll (KRL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $914,399.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $47.37 million and $914,399.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

