Young Boys Fan Token Trading Up 2.3% This Week (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001831 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $795,453.08 and approximately $21,094.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00061499 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00075076 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.76 or 0.07632945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,232.11 or 0.99641241 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

