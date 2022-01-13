RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.77. RLX Technology shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 23,083 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

