Step Hero Price Hits $0.24 (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $240,465.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

