Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 37,700.0% in December

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 37,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PVCT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,325. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

