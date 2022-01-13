Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Up 37,700.0% in December

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 37,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PVCT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,325. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
