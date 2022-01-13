OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. OneMain posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.86. 7,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,318. OneMain has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.