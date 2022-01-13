Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a growth of 10,566.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FWAC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $12,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

