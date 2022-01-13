Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $228.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.48.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

