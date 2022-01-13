Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,876 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $497,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 158,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 220.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 332,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,293,000 after acquiring an additional 229,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total value of $5,830,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

