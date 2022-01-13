IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 0.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,666,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,423,000 after buying an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 388,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,219. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $60.19 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

