Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 50.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 793,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,828 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $52,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

