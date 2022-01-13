Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,521 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.12. 39,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

