IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1,770.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 226.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 266,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 607.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGLN stock remained flat at $$94.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

