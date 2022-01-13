Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$10.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

