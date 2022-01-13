Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385,055 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 541,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3,660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 366,084 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,391. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

