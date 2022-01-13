Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after purchasing an additional 774,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of MS opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.