Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

