Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $70.42 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

