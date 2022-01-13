Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,001 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,625 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

CTSH stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

