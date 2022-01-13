Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 71.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

