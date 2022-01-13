Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.42 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

