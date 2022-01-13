Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after buying an additional 311,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.48 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

