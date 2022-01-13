5,191 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. ANSYS makes up 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.28. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.