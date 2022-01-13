Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. 6,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

