Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Shares of MLM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $421.06. 1,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,035. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

