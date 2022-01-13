Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.10.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

