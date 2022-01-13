Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 878 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,005,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,652,000 after acquiring an additional 66,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 269,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.05. The stock has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.44.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.