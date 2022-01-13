Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMU.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

