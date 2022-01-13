Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

