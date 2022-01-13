Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $16,892,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

