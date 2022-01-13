Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HON traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $220.82. 52,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.61.
Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
