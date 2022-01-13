Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $220.82. 52,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.