Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,225,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 244,873 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Schrödinger stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,090. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

