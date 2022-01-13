Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.