Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
