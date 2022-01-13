Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 218,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. 142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.32. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

