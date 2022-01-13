Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.10. 1,173,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,474,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.