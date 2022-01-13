Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Position Raised by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

