Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 628,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.33. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

