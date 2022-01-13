iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $107.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of IRTC opened at $142.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

