iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $107.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of IRTC opened at $142.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.