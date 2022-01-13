Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.43 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $382.81 million and approximately $106.43 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00010834 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00061209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.64 or 0.07615920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.34 or 0.99978834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

