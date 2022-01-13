Rise (RISE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $355.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $951,392.28 and $355.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001134 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001542 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 191,829,543 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

